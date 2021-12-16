Bonanza Police Department awarded Firehouse Subs public safety grant

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BONANZA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation recently provided a $29,874 grant to the Bonanza Police Department.

The funding will be applied toward the purchase of radios for Bonanza officers and patrol vehicles, which will be used to ensure greater lifesaving capabilities for first responders in the community, according to a press release.

“We are grateful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Fort Smith, for awarding us this grant,” said Bonanza Police Chief Mike Barber. “By providing radios, our first responders will be able to serve the people of Bonanza during emergency situations, especially during the upcoming holiday season.”

During the most recent grant cycle, the Foundation awarded 126 grants to public safety organizations nationwide. The 126 grants totaling nearly $2.7 million were given to organizations in need of critical lifesaving equipment and resources.

To donate and learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.