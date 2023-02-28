CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The bond amount has been reduced for an Oklahoma man charged with attempted murder and arson in Crawford County.

Duane Hamilton, 25, of Tulsa, was booked into the Crawford County jail on September 19, 2022 on a $250,000 bond after allegedly setting fire to a residence where his ex-girlfriend was living. According to court documents, the fire caused more than $15,000 in damage.

Judge Marc R. McCune held a bond reduction hearing on February 8 after the defense requested lowering the amount to $150,000. The judge signed an order that day that reduced Hamilton’s bail to $200,000.

According to court documents, Hamilton was seen on surveillance video wearing a black hoodie and a mask at the residence in question shortly before the fire started. A mask and gloves recovered from the scene were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab and a test returned a DNA match to Hamilton.

Hamilton’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 4.