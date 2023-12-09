VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Elisa Seratt, the owner of Whimsically Wakely in Van Buren is working to raise money for a local non-profit organization. The organization is called ‘The Call’ based in Little Rock but has a presence in every county in the state.

Seratt has done this fundraiser for several years but says that this year things have been slower than usual.

“We usually have anywhere from $2,000 to $4,000 to donate the organization but this year we have only raised a little over $700,” Seratt said.

Traditionally, Elisa would provide the organization with the check by the second week of December but she has decided to hold off to provide more time for donations.

The Call is a local non-profit organization that works to recruit, help train, and provide resources for foster homes in the area.

Elisa says she had friends that have used the call and have benefited tremendously leading to her idea to raise money to help the organization keep up the work.

According to a survey by Direct Relief,1 percent of Americans who usually donate are not donating this year because of the lack of trust in non-profits.

KNWA/FOX 24 spoke with Nouvelle Gonzalo, co-founder of Gonzalo law says that it is “key for donors to verify non-profits before donating, but there a several nonprofits that are doing good that would not mind providing numbers and gaining the public’s trust.”

Elisa says despite the decrease in numbers she will continue to work to raise money because she “has always been transparent with donors and knows that The Call will do the right thing with the monetary donation.”

To donate to Whimsically Wakely’s Fundraiser, click the link here.