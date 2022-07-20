FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — School is starting soon, and some districts in the area are facing bus driver shortages.

One of those districts is Fort Smith. Although its day-to-day routes are covered, substitute drivers and drivers for extracurricular activities are needed. According to Dennis Siebenmorgen, the school district’s Director of Transportation, Fort Smith will work with anyone who is looking to get his or her CDL license.

“When it comes to a sub driver, we have some that can work only a few days a week, we have some that work only mornings, we have some that work only afternoons,” Siebenmorgen said. “We will take anybody and everybody as long as they are willing to give us some time, we can fit them in.”

Siebenmorgen says the school will hire bus drivers at any time, all year long. More information about the position is available here.