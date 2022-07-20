FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Regions Bank in Fort Smith announced a financial contribution to Fort Smith Animal Haven in celebration of the successful kitten rescue from a Regions ATM on July 7, which has since been adopted.

According to a press release, the donations will benefit services and supplies for animals served by the nonprofit. The contribution also aligns with an adoption campaign FS Animal Haven is hosting on Friday, July 22.

The male kitten, named Cash, was rescued by the Fort Smith Fire Department after being stuck in the ATM earlier this month. He was fostered by the service before being recently adopted.

The event will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. at FS Animal Haven, located at 4800 S. 46th St. on July 22.