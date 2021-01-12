Cherokee Nation establishes first hunting, fishing reserves

(L-R) Cherokee Nation Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha and Tribal Councilors Daryl Legg and E.O. Smith toured a new hunting and fishing reserve area in Sequoyah County on Monday, Jan. 11.

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Cherokee Nation announced Tuesday the tribe’s first hunting and fishing reserve areas dedicated to Cherokee citizens for controlled hunts will open later this year.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. introduced the Cherokee Nation Park and Wildlands, Fishing and Hunting Reserve Act of 2021 to the Council of the Cherokee Nation on Monday. It will be considered for approval by the Council’s Rules Committee on Jan. 28.

The nation says the piece of legislation will establish policy for the Cherokee Nation to acquire and manage lands for the beneficial use of Cherokee citizens, conservation of natural resources, and preservation of Cherokee culture and traditions.

The tribe has allotted more than 4,000 acres of woodland in Sequoyah County and Craig County as the first hunting and fishing preserves. In addition, space in Adair county has been dedicated for cultural use.

“Providing the Cherokee people with hunting and fishing reserves is another way we can practice tradition as good stewards of our land by creating suitable, dedicated space for hunting food sources, utilizing the bountiful stock of fish in our waterways and providing more cultural use for our people,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.

The Cherokee Nation already owns the land in Craig County and Adair County. Chief Hoskin said Cherokee Nation will consult with the Shawnee tribe concerning the culturally appropriate use of the Craig County land because of the Shawnees’ historic connection to the area.