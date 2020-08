CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Clarksville displayed a banner above Main Street before a Black Lives Matter rally scheduled for September 4 through 7.

Clarksville Connected Utilities posted a Facebook image showing that the organization requested the banner and the Mayor approved the banner.

There have been reports of police guarding the banner on both sides of the street and traffic is backed up in the downtown area.