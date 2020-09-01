City of Fort Smith reports flooded roads, water rescues

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is reporting some areas that have barricades up due to flooding.

Police say there are temporary barricades up in the following areas of Fort Smith:

Rogers Avenue and Old Greenwood Road

Old Greenwood Road and Savannah Drive

They also say that most of North O Street is flooded.

Water is still high on Midland Boulevard. It appears the water has climbed high enough to flood the La Hacienda market and all side streets. #arwx pic.twitter.com/DQM4FgIU8A — Zachary Hall (@WxZachary) September 1, 2020

Police also told KNWA/FOX24 they’ve had to assist some people out of their cars due to flooding. No injuries were reported.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for additional updates.