City of Fort Smith reports flooded roads, water rescues

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is reporting some areas that have barricades up due to flooding.
Police say there are temporary barricades up in the following areas of Fort Smith:
- Rogers Avenue and Old Greenwood Road
- Old Greenwood Road and Savannah Drive
They also say that most of North O Street is flooded.
Police also told KNWA/FOX24 they’ve had to assist some people out of their cars due to flooding. No injuries were reported.
