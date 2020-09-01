City of Fort Smith reports flooded roads, water rescues

Courtesy of Zachary Hall on Twitter, @WxZachary

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is reporting some areas that have barricades up due to flooding.

Police say there are temporary barricades up in the following areas of Fort Smith:

  • Rogers Avenue and Old Greenwood Road
  • Old Greenwood Road and Savannah Drive

They also say that most of North O Street is flooded.

Police also told KNWA/FOX24 they’ve had to assist some people out of their cars due to flooding. No injuries were reported.

