City of Fort Smith Sales Tax Information and Feedback Meetings scheduled

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a press release, the City of Fort Smith announced that it will be conducting Sales Tax Information and Feedback Meetings regarding renewal of the existing 0.25% Sales and Use Tax for parks and fire department purposes, and the potential levy of a 0.75% Sales and Use Tax for other designated purposes.

Factual information will be presented and citizen feedback is encouraged. Therefore, all interested parties are invited to attend. Meetings are scheduled as follows:

MEETING 1

Thursday, January 20, 2022 – 6:00 p.m. Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road.

MEETING 2

(in conjunction with the Ward 1 Neighborhood Meeting)

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 6:00 p.m. University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center, Reynolds Room, 5210 Grand Avenue.

MEETING 3

Thursday, February 3, 2022 – 6:00 p.m. Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine Building, Boreham Lecture Hall, 7000 Chad Colley Boulevard.

MEETING 4

Thursday, February 10, 2022 – 6:00 p.m. Elm Grove Community Center, 1901 North Greenwood Avenue.

MEETING 5

Thursday, February 17, 2022 – 6:00 p.m. East Side Baptist Church, Annex Building, 2710 Massard Road.

The Mayor and multiple members of the Board of Directors are expected to be in attendance. The complete media release has been posted on the City of Fort Smith website and is available here.