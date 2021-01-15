City of Van Buren sued for alleged 1st Amendment violation during Christmas parade

MIAMI – FEBRUARY 02: A judges gavel rests on top of a desk in the courtroom of the newly opened Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum February 3, 2009 in Miami, Florida. The museum is located in the only known structure in the nation that was designed, devoted to and operated as a separate station house and municipal court for African-Americans. In September 1944, the first black patrolmen were sworn in as emergency policemen to enforce the law in what was then called the “Central Negro District.” The precinct building opened in May 1950 to provide a station house for the black policemen and a courtroom for black judges in which to adjudicate black defendants. The building operated from 1950 until its closing in 1963. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Attorney Joey McCutchen announced Friday that he has filed suit against the City of Van Buren and Mayor Joe Hurst for allegedly violating the First Amendment free speech rights of Sons of the Southern Cross and its president James Bible.

Sons of the Southern Cross is a confederate heritage association that promotes southern heritage.

McCutchen said the suit arises from the banning of a float in the city’s Christmas parade that displayed a Confederate flag.

The decision to exclude the float was reportedly made at the direction of Van Buren Mayor Joe Hurst.

“A government official does not have the right to tell any American what they can think, say, write, or display unless it is falls within very limited exceptions,” McCutchen said, “The Courts have clearly said that flags are symbolic speech.”

The “Light Up the Season” Reverse Christmas parade took place December 12, 2020 and was organized by the Van Buren Old Town Merchants Association.

According to the official court complaint, Sons of the Southern Cross President James Bible spoke to Old Town Merchants Association treasurer Joy Holman regarding the Sons’ float and was told that the Confederate flag would be permitted.

The parade’s float rules stated that, “no flags, other than the American flag, or any discriminatory items, sayings, etc., should be present on your float.”

McCutchen argued that the rule violates the organization’s right to free speech based on the content of the flag.

After the float was lined up for the parade, Mayor Hurst reportedly made the decision that the float would not be allowed to participate.

The City of Van Buren and Mayor Hurst have not yet released any official comment on the lawsuit.