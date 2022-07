CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a social media post, on July 6, Clarksville Police Officer Chuck Beavers responded to a call of a snake found in a residential flower bed.

Officer Beavers identified the snake as a cottonmouth, a venomous species of pit viper also known as a water moccasin. The snake was “relocated” by the responding officer.

“This proves that we will never know what kind of call for service is going to be given out over the radio,” the post states.