Clarksville Public Schools close for onsite learning Monday due to COVID-19 concerns

The closure is "due to the number of staff members that are currently infected or under quarantine due to COVID-19."

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Clarksville Public Schools are closed for onsite learning on Monday, September 28 “due to the number of staff members that are currently infected or under quarantine due to COVID-19,” according to a public post from the district on Friday.

The situation will be reevaluated on Monday to determine if schools can reopen or if the district will remain closed to onsite learning.

According to the district, faculty and staff will report as usual to “engage our students through remote learning.”

All students will continue classes at home via Schoology.