Community holds candlelight vigil for missing Booneville man

BOONEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Booneville Police Department, We Help The Missing, and the family of James Lubin “Jamie” Valdez are holding a candlelight vigil for Valdez, who has been missing since June 10.

The vigil took place Saturday, Oct. 23 at 5:00 p.m in downtown Booneville.

According to a press release from We Help The Missing, Valdez left in his vehicle heading to the Ozark area, but he never made it there.

His vehicle was found 4 days later in the Sugar Grove area by the bluff off of Dry Creek Road.

The words “He is near. Help me.” were etched in the dirt on the back window of his silver 2010

Chevy Equinox.

His insurance card was located outside the vehicle. Searches, including a dive team, have turned up nothing in the way of leads.

Valdez is described as having a mole on his left cheek. He has the name “Sierra” tattooed on his left forearm. He was wearing black shorts, tennis shoes, a black baseball cap, and is known to wear sunglasses. He is diabetic and family says he did not take his medication with him.

He is 5’9” tall, weighs 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of

those responsible for his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Booneville Police Department at (479) 675-3508.