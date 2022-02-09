FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Community School of the Arts announced that a grant in the amount of $750,000 was awarded by the Mabee Foundation to support the CSA Inspiring Excellence campaign to build a new Center for the Creative Arts.

According to a press release, the announcement by the Mabee Foundation came in early January, 2022 after CSA raised $3.7 million in 2021 as part of the Challenge grant issued by the Foundation. The Community School of the Arts noted that they have reached their initial capital fundraising goal of $7.5 million.

The check from Mabee will be received this spring once the foundation is completed for the new Center.

The Mabee Foundation is proud to support the Community School of the Arts and its mission to integrate arts education with leadership training for kids who often have no access to either. We expect this new facility to expand CSA’s influence throughout Arkansas and Oklahoma for many years to come. Michael Goeke, Executive Director

Construction of the 40,000 square foot facility, which sits just north of the United States Marshals Museum, begins in February with completion scheduled for summer, 2023. The Center will house arts programs for young children through high school students, and even adults who wish to participate. The after-school Community Arts Connection programs, named for Susan Hutchinson, will offer classes and lessons for up to 500 children and youth daily.

In addition to the afterschool programs, the Center will be home to the Institute for the Creative Arts which offers specialized programs for high school students in grades 9-12. The Institute will operate daily as students attend for half of their school day from potentially 39 regional school districts and will receive high school credits at their participating school.

The facility will include high-tech classrooms, teaching studios, art galleries, a recording studio, film and digital animation labs, dance studios, culinary labs, a black box theatre and a state-of-the-art 350 seat theatre and performance hall.