FORT SMITH, Ark., (KNWA/KFTA)— The City of Fort Smith announced that construction will soon begin at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

The park is located at 1815 North Greenwood Ave. and construction is only expected to impact certain areas of the park. A press release further added that the parking lot south of the basketball courts will be closed until further notice.

McKee Utility Contractors will begin work on the Basin 10 & 14 Capacity Improvements, Schedule I Project starting Thursday, Nov 17. The areas that will be initially impacted are the parking lot south of the basketball court for the installation of a 54-inch diameter steel encasement under North Greenwood Road and the green space north of the softball field for the installation of the 42-inch diameter sewer main.

The contractor anticipates the work within the park will be approximately 60 days in length.