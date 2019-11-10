Crawford County deputies search for stabbing suspect

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Crawford County deputies are searching for a man suspected in a stabbing near Van Buren on Saturday.

Police are looking for Christopher Wayne Pledger, 38, in reference to a stabbing that occurred on Bond Special Road northeast of Van Buren.

According to authorities, the suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt with a skull on it, and a black, Carhartt-brand jacket. Pledger is 6 foot, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Pledger should be considered armed.

Authorities ask the public to please contact 911 immediately you have knowledge of his whereabouts.