FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown says divers are on a recovery mission for a missing kayaker on Lake Fort Smith.

According to Sheriff Brown, the kayaker went under around noon on March 3.

Divers are currently in the water searching for the missing diver. Brown says Arkansas Game and Fish divers will search until dark and then resume in the morning.

Law enforcement has not released the identity of the kayaker.

