MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crawford County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday afternoon that law enforcement is on the lookout for an individual they believe to be armed near Mountainburg.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” and 180 lbs. with black hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt in the Rumpus Ridge area.

Officers suspect he is carrying a gun and encourage anyone who sees him not to approach, but call 911.