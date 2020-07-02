Crawford County Sheriff’s Office searching for lost hiker

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a lost hiker last seen Wednesday evening.

Jared Bartlett went missing from the area of Locke Road around Hurricane Creek in Crawford County, according to the sheriff’s department.

He is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 160 pounds with blue eyes and dirty blond, curly hair. He was last seen wearing a blue, cut-off shirt and gray shorts.

Bartlett and his girlfriend were reportedly driving around the area late Wednesday evening when they decided to walk into the forest.

Police say the pair got separated, and his girlfriend, Kimberly Spangler, eventualy found her way back to the car at around 4:30 a.m. The sheriff’s office was then contacted by a passing motorist.

Bartlett has not been seen since. Police say he still has the car keys, and the vehicle remains parked where they left it. Authorities believe he could have found his way out and been picked up by a passing motorist.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jared Bartlett, call (479) 474-2261 and ask for dispatch.