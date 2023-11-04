ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two people are dead and a suspect has been arrested following a series of shootings that took place on Saturday in Alma, according to a press release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers say they were notified of a shooting on Chitwood Street at 11:57 a.m. on Saturday and were dispatched. Once they arrived on the scene, they identified a victim, 57-year-old Terry Brasuell.

CCSO says they later found another victim on Muscadine Lane, identified as 47-year-old Donald Lewis.

25-year-old Wesley Cooper was arrested just after 1:30 p.m. in connection to both shootings, according to the release.

CCSO says both victims were specifically targeted and both died as a result of the shootings. The Sheriff’s Office says there was no danger to the public.

