FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police and fire crews are working a significant diesel fuel spill in the area of Veterans Avenue and Roberts Boulevard.

According to a release from the Fort Smith Police Department, the spill came as a result of a two-vehicle accident.

At this time, crews say to expect delays and if you’re traveling in the area, please consider alternate routes.

There were no injuries reported in the accident.