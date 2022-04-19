FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community School of the Arts announced its production of “Charlotte’s Web,” presented by the CSA Centerstage Theatre Company.

Based on the children’s book by E.B. White, “Charlotte’s Web” tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a pig and spider.

Charlotte’s Web is a story that we all know and love! Growing up, this was one of my favorite stories because we can all see ourselves in both Wilbur and Charlotte. There’s something to be learned from the unlikely friendship between the two. They are both selfless, and risk everything to help each other. This kind of compassion is something that the world could always use a little more of. Dylan Blackwood, Co-Director of Charlotte’s Web

According to a press release, the focus of this group is to “engage young people in educational stories with strong themes.”

Community School of the Arts presents Charlotte’s Web, adapted by Joseph Robinette on Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 23 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. at the St. Boniface Auditorium, 201 N 19th Street, Fort Smith. Tickets can be purchased online at www.csafortsmith.org/charlottes-web-tickets or by calling 479-434-2020.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for children, or $10 if you purchase 10 or more tickets. For more information on the performance please visit www.csafortsmith.org.