FORT SMITH, Ark., (KNWA/KFTA)— Community School of the Arts students will unlock the imaginations of River Valley citizens when they bring works of Dr. Seuss, such as “The Cats in the Hat,” “Horton the Elephant,” “Gertrude McFuzz,” “Mayzie LaBird,” “The Whos in Whoville” and other Seuss favorites to life with their production of “Seussical™ KIDS.”

Horton will hear a who and cheerful chaos will ensue when Community School of the Arts presents “Seussical™ KIDS” on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at The St. Boniface Auditorium, located at 201 N 19 Street.

Tickets are $12 for general admission. For more information on how to watch the performance please call (479) 434-2020 or visit csafortsmith.org/stars-on-stage.

“I’m so proud of our students and instructors! The talent exhibited at such a young age is amazing. Our instructors are bringing out the very best in these children and building skills within each child that will last a lifetime! It’s going to be a great show.” Dr. Russell, Executive Director

Below is a list of area students performing in the production:

Fort Smith: Willow Barfield, Rosie Barr, Will Buckley, Rebekah Dodd, Ruby Duplantis, Ivy Irgens, Amelia Lafreniere, Isabella Martinez, Piper Rainwater, Sara Kate Smith, Sophie Taylor, Madelyn Wiggins, John Wilson, Charlotte Ziegler

Van Buren: Matthew Swearingen

Alma: Valentina Valencia

Poteau, OK: Macklin Sullivan





