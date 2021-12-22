CSCDC in Fort Smith helps bring gifts to lower-income families

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some kids and their families received Christmas gifts, thanks to the Crawford-Sebastian Community Development Council in Fort Smith.

The CSCDC family services department worked with Regional Housing Solutions’ Quail Run Apartments in Mulberry to provide food, toys and other items to 11 families.

Robin Moses says the CSCDC puts on events to help lower-income families.

“We can make a difference in their lives,” Moses said. “That’s what we want to do. We just want to be here for them for anything that they need, to get to being self sufficient. Just knowing that they have someone that they can lean on.”

The River Valley Regional Food Bank donated food and backpack items to the CSCDC for the event.