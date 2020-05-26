Delta to suspend flights out of Fort Smith Regional Airport through September 30, 2020

Several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked on a closed runway at Kansas City International Airport on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Delta Air Lines will suspend flights in and out of Fort Smith Regional Airport (FSM) through September 30, 2020, pending approval from the Department of Transportation, the airport announced in a release on Tuesday.

While the CARES Act requires airlines to maintain service at current locations, the airport says “multiples airlines have submitted requests to DOT for exemptions to service obligations while air travel has been drastically impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Delta anticipates approval this week and plans to implement this change quickly, according to FSM.

Customers with tickets on Delta will need to contact the company directly at their toll-free number or at their website, www.delta.com.

“Although several airports are affected by Delta’s decision, FSM is disappointed the flights are being suspended. FSM looks forward to welcoming Delta Air Lines back after the suspension,” Michael Griffin, airport director at Fort Smith Regional Airport said in the release.