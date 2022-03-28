FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Convention Center will find itself transformed to pre-historic times this weekend as “Dinosaur Adventure” roams its way to the building for a family adventure.

For two days, April 2-3, guests will have the opportunity to travel back 65 million years to “experience the thrill of the pre-historic age,” a press release said.

As part of the Dinosaur Adventure, children of all ages will enjoy a variety of dinosaur-related activities. Experience the thrill of a realistic fossil search, race in Jurassic Jeeps, bounce around in pre-historic themed obstacle courses, rides, and more.

Tickets for the event are limited and sold on a per day, per hour basis. To guarantee admission, event organizers encourage guests to purchase their tickets online in advance. Prices start at $25 with add-on adventure pack options for children. Each child’s admission will also include three free activity tickets. Additional activity tickets may be purchased at the event, the release said.

The schedule on Saturday is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online at dinosauradventure.com/fortsmith.