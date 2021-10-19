Dog foils attempted robbery in Sebastian County

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Monday night, a man returning home from work noticed a suspicious, late 80’s model Ford truck parked in his driveway.

At approximately 11 p.m., deputies in south Sebastian County were dispatched to the 4300 block of Mackenay Creek Road, responding to a 911 call for help concerning a residential burglary, according to a Facebook post from the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

The man noticed his front door was broken and open. He entered and saw two men with flashlights inside. When the suspects saw the homeowner, they dropped the items they were stealing.

The homeowner said he grabbed one suspect and they fell to the floor. The second suspect then began kicking the homeowner in the side, ordering him to let the first suspect go. The homeowner had no choice but to release his hold on the first suspect.

During the fight, the homeowner’s dog broke free from its kennel and ran to the homeowner’s aid, biting one suspect on the buttocks area as he attempted to flee.

The dog chased both suspects out of the house, where they jumped into the bed of the truck. The suspects then fled the property in the truck.

Sebastian County deputies described the suspect’s appearance below:

The suspects are described as white males, mid 40’s in age.

Both suspects approximately 6 feet tall. Both suspects were described as slender in build.

The homeowner remembers one of the suspects having tattoos on his hands, a “lipstick kiss” tattoo on his neck and a shaved head.

The homeowner said the second suspect was balding and had a very distinct, deep voice with a southern dialect.

The homeowner sustained injuries as a result of this encounter but is expected to be okay.

If you think you may know who these suspects are, please call the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office at 479-783-1051 and ask to speak with Sergeant Darrel Miner.