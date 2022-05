FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, Fort Smith Police are assisting with traffic for a downed powerline on Free Ferry Road.

Traffic is affected from N. 39th St. to Albert Pike. Fort Smith Police officers and work crews have responded and are in the area.

Lanes are closed for the next few hours. The police advise drivers to expect delays if traveling through that area, and to consider alternative routes.