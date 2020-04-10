Driver dies after Fort Smith police pursuit

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A driver who led police on a pursuit in Fort Smith on Friday died after a wreck involving a responding Arkansas State Trooper.

According to Bill Sadler, Arkansas State Police spokesperson, at around 7 a.m., a request came in from a local law enforcement agency asking ASP for assistance to stop a vehicle.

ASP made contact with the suspected vehicle and during the pursuit, the Trooper’s patrol vehicle and the suspect’s vehicle went out of control near the 7000 block of S. Zero Street by Ben Geren Regional Park.

Both vehicles wrecked and the officer was transported from the scene. Sadler said the Trooper is expected to be okay. He would not say if the officer has been released from the hospital.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the driver is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

More details about what led to the wreck are expected to be released Friday afternoon after a crash reconstruction.

According to Capt. Philip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, one lane of S. Zero street is shut down for the crash reconstruction. He said it could be shut down for several hours.