SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KWNA/KFTA) — A Sallisaw man died on Jan. 20 in a firey crash around 4:19 p.m. three miles west of Muldrow in Sequoyah County, Okla.

According to a crash report, a car and a truck were driving west on Interstate 40. One of the vehicles, a 2011 Dodge truck driven by David Mobley, 75, rear-ended the second vehicle, a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas.

The report says Mobley drove off the road to the left, struck a cable barrier and headed down the barrier around 120 yards before it stopped.

The truck then ignited and burned completely, according to the report.

The report says Mobley was pinned for more than 2 hours. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report says Mobley died from massive injuries.

The cause of the crash and Mobley’s condition are under investigation. It is unknown if Mobley was using his seatbelt or if the airbags were deployed.

The report says the weather was clear and road conditions were dry.