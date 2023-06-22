RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 200,000 Oklahoman and Arkansan customers of OGE Energy Corp. were left without electricity after severe storms swept through over the weekend.

The storm, which caused significant damage to areas of Oklahoma, happened on June 17, by June 22 at 9 a.m. 68% of OG&E customers had their power restored, according to a press release.

Although most of the River Valley area has had its power restored, weekend storms could cause a repeat of events.

OG&E sent out a list of tips for the sweltering heat and power outages that have happened and could happen again.

High temperatures today and throughout the week, and OG&E appreciates our customer patience while crews work in the sun and heat to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. Here are a few safety tips customers can follow to help manage the extreme heat:

Drink plenty of water.

If you don’t have access to air conditioning, open windows and curtains to allow air flow.

If available, use handheld fans.

Wear lightweight and breathable clothing.

Check on elderly family members, neighbors and pets to ensure they are safe in this heat, too.

Customers who rely on life-sustaining equipment should contact their physician for guidance.

Customers in need of access to a climate-controlled environment may visit one of OG&E’s Cool Zones. Customers can find a list of our cool zones at oge.com/coolzones.

Customers can also call 2-1-1 for information about food and housing assistance, mental health resources, healthcare programs and other human services.

According to OG&E , storm damage has been extensive. They have shipped nearly 2,000 crossarms, 250 transformers, 69 miles of wire and 430 poles across the service area to repair grid damage. OG&E has asked that the public avoid areas impacted by the storms to allow crews to safely work.

By June 22, OG&E reported that 98% of customers have had service back on. An outage map is available here. Cooling zones across the service area can be found here.