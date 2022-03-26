FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Some Elvis fans got to have some king sized fun this spring break.

People visited the Chaffee Barbershop Museum and participated in the Elvis Fun Run.

After the “Run Like Elvis” portion of the event, fans could then get a free G.I. buzz cut that resembled Elvis’s military days.

The haircuts were free thanks to the River Valley School of Cosmetology.

“Well, I think it’s pretty cool that he did music and was in the military and went to the military and kind of unique that they have a museum where he hot his hair cut,’ said Bailey Izeoo.

All proceeds from the event go towards repairs on the barbershop museum.