Evangel Temple offering free Christmas meal

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Evangel Temple will host its 34th Annual Free Christmas Drive-Thru/Walk-Thru Lunch for the homeless and less fortunate on Saturday, December 25th at 12 p.m.

A traditional Christmas lunch will be served and items such as sleeping bags, blankets and personal care products will be given away.

Evangel Temple is located next to Baptist Hospital in Fort Smith. The to-go meals will be handed out by volunteers along J street next to the Evangel Temple Gym, adjacent to the Baptist Health parking lot.

Covid safety precautions will be taken in meal preparation and distribution.

This lunch is made possible by donations from local businesses in the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce as well as the members of Evangel Temple.

For more information, please call 479-782-9121 or visit excitingET.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play