Evangel Temple serves up free Christmas lunch

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Evangel Temple in Fort Smith hosted its 34th annual free Christmas drive-thru/walk-thru lunch for people in need Saturday.

People got a traditional Christmas lunch along with items such as sleeping bags, blankets and personal care products.

Ryan Rose, an associate pastor at Evangel said helping others is the true meaning of the holiday.

“Doing this is about helping people who need something. Sometimes they may not even need food they just need to know that somebody cares and so we want to be here for people to know that they matter,” Rose said.

In addition, to-go meals were also available.

All of it was made possible by donations from local businesses within the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce as well as members of Evangel Temple.