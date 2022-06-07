FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fort Smith PD says Grasman has been located safe.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are asking for help finding a missing man.

Police say 30-year-old Cody Grasman’s family reported him missing on Tuesday, June 7. His last known location was in the 3300 block of Furman. He could be driving a white 2008 Pontiac G6 with red racing stripes and front-end damage. The license plate 604 ZZY.

If you have any information that could help find Grasman, Fort Smith Police ask that you call 911 or 479-709-5000.