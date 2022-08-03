FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A multi-million dollar investment for fiber-optic internet is coming to Fort Smith and Barling.

Dobson Fiber, a telecommunications business, has made another investment in the River Valley area to expand the latest technology to businesses and residents.

Construction will be done in segments and will take time said Chief Revenue Officer Matt Milliron.

“One of the things we pride ourselves in is local support live people to talk to when you call in and on top of that an unprecedented network,” Milliron said.

Residents will be notified when they are able to sign up for the service. Residents can visit the website to get notified.