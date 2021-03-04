Faulkner County man arrested after police chase, accused of firing at officer

MAYFLOWER, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Faulkner County man was arrested on Wednesday after leading police on a pursuit near Conway, according to a release from Arkansas State Police on Thursday.

Joey James Staley, 38, is expected to be formally charged later today for attempted capital murder after allegedly attempting to fire a weapon at a pursuing officer during the chase on Wednesday morning, police say.

According to the release, state police attempted to stop a driver in a sports utility vehicle, later identified as Staley, at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday south of Conway, near Baker Willis Parkway and Sturgis Road.

The SUV did not pull over but sped away, leading to a pursuit that ended in the Mayflower area along Sullivan Road.

During the pursuit, police say Staley brandished a gun outside the driver’s side window and is “believed to have attempted to fire” the weapon at the pursuing officer.

Staley abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, and, on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., state troopers, along with Faulkner County Sheriff’s Deputies, and U.S. Marshals, found him at a residence on Flag Pond Road west of Mayflower.

Staley was arrested without incident and is being held at the Faulkner County Jail.

According to Thursday’s release, state troopers are preparing an affidavit of arrest today seeking formal charges against Staley for attempted capital murder.