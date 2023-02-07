Neil Ravi Mehta, 31; an explosive device shown in his federal criminal complaint

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith man accused of owning unregistered explosive devices has been arrested by the FBI in Austin, Texas, an agency spokesperson announced in a news release Monday, Feb. 7.

Photos courtesy criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Western District of Arkansas, Ft. Smith Division, January 31

Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, was wanted by the FBI in Little Rock and the New Orleans division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after authorities executed a federal search warrant at Mehta’s residence in Fort Smith on Jan. 31 and found multiple explosive devices.

The explosives were rendered safe by federal agents, according to a release.

Mehta was arrested without incident by agents from the FBI Austin Resident Agency (RA).

Agents say the investigation remains ongoing. More information will be provided when it becomes available.