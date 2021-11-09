FBI seeking information on man in connection to Morgan Nick disappearance

If you have any information, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help collecting information on a man in connection to the disappearance of Morgan Nick from an Alma baseball field in 1995.

The FBI is seeking information on Billy Jack Lincks, who died in prison in 2000.

Law enforcement may be closer than ever to identifying this person. Based on their ongoing investigation, FBI agents are seeking any information about Billy Jack Lincks | Courtesy: FBI Little Rock

According to a release from the FBI on Tuesday, approximately two months after Morgan Nick’s disappearance, Lincks attempted to abduct a young girl in Van Buren at a location eight miles from the Wofford baseball field where Nick was last seen.

Lincks was born and raised in Crawford County, Arkansas, and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He worked at Braniff Airlines in Dallas, Texas from 1962 to 1974.

He returned to Van Buren sometime in the late 1970s.

The FBI is now asking for help from anyone who knew Billy Jack Lincks.

Whether through church, work, school, or any social activity, the Bureau is looking for information about Lincks and details about his entire life.

If you have any information, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.