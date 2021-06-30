Fire at Gerdau in Fort Smith prompts evacuation, no injuries reported

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A fire at Gerdau in Fort Smith prompted an evacuation on Wednesday, June 30.

The company confirmed the fire was in the melt shop and the area was quickly evacuated.

No employees were injured but one employee was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to a press release from the company.

Gerdau confirms we experienced a fire today in the melt shop. The area was quickly evacuated and the fire department is on site and has contained the fire. Thankfully no employees were injured. One has been taken to the hospital as a precaution. We will conduct a proper investigation soon. Our main priority continues to be the health and safety of our employees.

Lindsey Erb, Gerdau, Communications and Public Affairs Manager

