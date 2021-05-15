First class of doctors graduates from Arkansas Colleges of Health Education

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first class of doctors at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education moved their tassels to the left Saturday.

The Stubblefield Center on the University of Arkansas Fort Smith campus hosted its graduation ceremony for the first class of medical students.

ACHA Chief Executive Officer Kyle Parker said he’s proud of the program and its students.

“We’re beside ourselves, we’re giddy. These students have gone through an incredible time period, the pandemic that hit, no other medical schools, the previous medical schools have never experienced anything like this,” Parker said.

He also said doctors don’t run away from things like the coronavirus, so having an in-person graduation was the best way to have it.