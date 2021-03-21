First Fort Smith female Eagle Scout recognized

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the River Valley, one Eagle Scout received a special award in Fort Smith for making history.

Kathryn Singleton was one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the nation.

Fort smith Mayor George McGill presented the award and certificate to her.

Singleton shared her thoughts on receiving the award and becoming an Eagle Scout.

“I’m super excited and appreciative that someone was willing to give me an award for something that, ya know, the award of Eagle in it of itself is enough, and to add to that is just awesome,” Singleton said.

Singleton is one of hundreds of young women who make up the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts.

