Flash fire involving gas can sends one to hospital with burns in Cedarville

CEDARVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A resident in Crawford County was burning leaves in the 2100 block of Highway 162 near Kyle Drive in Cedarville when a gas can caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Cedarville Fire Chief Cody Cooper said they were called to the scene after someone called 911 saying there was an explosion in the area.

When the fire department arrived, they found a person who had been burned.

Limited details were available but Cooper said one person was taken to the hospital by helicopter but he didn’t know the extent of the injuries.

Cedarville Police are investigating the incident.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 news for the latest.