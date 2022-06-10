FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police issued a release Friday morning warning of impassable roads in the city due to flooding.
Police ask drivers to avoid the following areas and do not attempt to drive through them, especially if there is a barricade:
- Towson/S O Street
- 10th Street between Grand and Garrison
- 2100 Rogers Avenue
- Cavanaugh/S 28th Street
- 5900 Kinkead
- Greenwood/Savannah
- Brooken Hill/Willow Brook
- 9100 Rogers
- N 10th Street/N G Street
- Wheeler/F Street
- 5000 Phoenix
- 58th Street/Kinkead
- Greenwood/Park
- 16th Street/Grand
- Airport/Phoenix
- Texas/271
- 3100-4700 Rogers
- 39th Street/Park
- All of Towson from Dodson-W
If you are in need of emergency assistance, call 911.