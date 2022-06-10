FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police issued a release Friday morning warning of impassable roads in the city due to flooding.

Police ask drivers to avoid the following areas and do not attempt to drive through them, especially if there is a barricade:

Towson/S O Street

10th Street between Grand and Garrison

2100 Rogers Avenue

Cavanaugh/S 28th Street

5900 Kinkead

Greenwood/Savannah

Brooken Hill/Willow Brook

9100 Rogers

N 10th Street/N G Street

Wheeler/F Street

5000 Phoenix

58th Street/Kinkead

Greenwood/Park

16th Street/Grand

Airport/Phoenix

Texas/271

3100-4700 Rogers

39th Street/Park

All of Towson from Dodson-W

If you are in need of emergency assistance, call 911.