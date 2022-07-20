FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Floyd Traylor Honda in Fort Smith announced that it will host its inaugural Floyd Traylor Memorial Food Drive this week to benefit the River Valley Regional Food Bank.

According to a press release, the food drive is hosted by Floyd Traylor Honda in Fort Smith in memory and honor of late owner Floyd Traylor, who passed away in 2021. The food drive began on Wednesday, July 20, and will run through Saturday, July 30.

The food drive began as an idea from Traylor’s daughter, Sherry Traylor, who wanted to do something to honor the memory of her father.

“He was known to feed people, and hosted many food drives at the dealership to benefit the community,” Sherry Traylor said. “He loved his community, so this is something we are doing in his honor and memory to give back.”

River Valley Regional Food Bank Director Tracy Engel said the food bank is honored to be considered for such a meaningful event.

“Floyd Traylor was a pillar of our community and we are honored his family reached out to us,” Engel said. “Even though he is no longer with us, he is still here giving back to the community in memoriam.”

Residents are encouraged to drop by the dealership and drop off shelf-stable food items and canned goods, which will be distributed back into the community to feed those in need.