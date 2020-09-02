Former Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested on child sex crimes

OZARK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested on two counts of sexual indecency with a child.

Zachary English was arrested by Arkansas State Police and was booked into the Crawford County Jail Tuesday. He is currently held at the jail on no bond but he will be transferred to Franklin County Jail.

Zachary English

Jeff Phillips, prosecuting attorney for Franklin, Johnson and Pope Counties, said he requested an investigation by Arkansas State Police into English.

“Arkansas State Police established probable cause that led to the arrest,” Phillips said.

Phillips’ office said they did not know his term of employment with the Sheriff’s Office but did say he is no longer a deputy. KNWA/FOX24 reached out to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for comment but have not heard back.

The arrest falls under Arkansas statue § 5-14-110, and English faces a Class D felony.

English’s court date is set for 9 a.m. on October 1 before a Franklin County Circuit Judge in Ozark.