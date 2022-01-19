Former LeFlore County Undersheriff excessive force trial date set for March

LeFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former LeFlore County Undersheriff Kendall Brian Morgan was arraigned by the Eastern District of Oklahoma Federal Court on January 19 on three counts of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law.

The virtual hearing lasted just a few minutes, and the most time-consuming order of business involved sorting out exactly which member of the Cook & Hilfiger law firm would be representing the defendant. After the court lightheartedly addressed the matter of “too many Hilfigers” being involved, the defense entered a plea of not guilty with Magistrate Judge Kimberly E. West.

The judge ruled that Morgan would be allowed supervised release, with several specific restrictions, as he awaits trial. These include a $10,000 unsecured bond, a ban on him traveling outside of Eastern Oklahoma, no contact with any victims or potential trial witnesses, and forbidding him from consuming alcohol or illicit drugs.

Morgan must also undergo mental health treatment or any rehabilitation ordered by the probation office. The prosecution made no objection to the release terms. A jury trial date was set for March 1 at 9 a.m., with District Judge Ronald A. White presiding.

The three charges against Morgan stem from multiple incidents involving his alleged use of excessive force in 2017. He was arrested on January 13 in Shady Point, Oklahoma.

In October 2019, Morgan faced a civil suit over his use of excessive force during a motorcycle pursuit through LeFlore County. A jury awarded the plaintiff, in that case, $4 million: $1 million in punitive damages against Morgan for excessive force and $3 million for compensatory damages.