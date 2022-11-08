Le FLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Former Le Flore County Undersheriff has entered a guilty plea to a charge stemming from his excessive use of force in 2017.

Kendall Brian Morgan signed an agreement pleading guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. He faces a sentence of up to ten years and a fine of up to $250,000.

Two other charges against Morgan were dropped in exchange for the guilty plea. The plea agreement notes that Morgan committed a “willful assault” that caused bodily harm to a handcuffed juvenile suspect that was not resisting arrest in 2017.

In October 2019, Morgan faced a civil suit over his use of excessive force during a motorcycle pursuit through LeFlore County. A jury awarded the plaintiff in that case, $4 million: $1 million in punitive damages against Morgan for excessive force and $3 million for compensatory damages.