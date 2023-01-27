FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority is pleased with its latest numbers.

The FCRA is the economic development project in Fort Smith behind Chaffee Crossing, and it released its 2022 annual report.

One measure in the report shows more than $4 million in real estate taxes have been generated by property sold last year.

Executive director and CEO Daniel Mann says FCRA is already looking forward to a prosperous year.

“We announced earlier this month, of a new 180-unit apartment complex,” Mann said. “There’s other commercial residential development that is already starting to move ground on the Highway 255 frontage.”

The annual report can be read in full above.