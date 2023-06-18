FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Kids Children’s Museum received a land donation on the Fort Smith Riverfront to build their museum, according to a press release.

The land was donated by the Westphal Family and the museum is expected to be located next to the U.S. Marshals Museum, according to the release.

“It was always a big dream of the Board for Fort Kids to be located on the riverfront next to the

US Marshal’s Museum. We had no idea this dream would become a reality one year later. It is a dream come true,” said Fort Kids board president Sarah Strom.

The donation includes about 5.6 acres of land to build the museum, according to the release.

For more information on the museum or to donate, visit their website.